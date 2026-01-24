Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Kyiv, Kharkiv come under attack amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
At least one person has been killed in overnight Russian attacks on the capital and the northeastern city.
Published On 24 Jan 2026
- Russian air attacks have targeted Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and northeastern city of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and injuring nearly 20 others, according to local authorities.
- The violence comes as negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are set to meet in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for the second day of negotiations on a plan being pushed by US President Donald Trump to end the almost four-year-long war.