Live updates,

LIVE: Kyiv, Kharkiv come under attack amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks

At least one person has been killed in overnight Russian attacks on the capital and the northeastern city.

Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine January 24, 2026. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova
Firefighters work at the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, January 24, 2026 [Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters]
By Fiona Kelliher and Faisal Ali
Published On 24 Jan 2026

Save

  • Russian air attacks have targeted Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and northeastern city of Kharkiv, killing at least one person and injuring nearly 20 others, according to local authorities.
  • The violence comes as negotiators from Russia, Ukraine and the United States are set to meet in Abu Dhabi on Saturday for the second day of negotiations on a plan being pushed by US President Donald Trump to end the almost four-year-long war.