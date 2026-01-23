Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Attacks continue in Russia, Ukraine before talks in Abu Dhabi
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says officials from Ukraine, Russia and the United States will hold trilateral meetings in the UAE on Friday and Saturday.
Published On 23 Jan 2026
- One person was killed, and four were wounded in Russian glide bomb attacks on Komyshuvakha, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.