LIVE: Attacks continue in Russia, Ukraine before talks in Abu Dhabi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says officials from Ukraine, Russia and the United States will hold trilateral ⁠meetings in the UAE on Friday and Saturday.

In this photo, provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a local resident looks at a missile crater near a damaged apartment building after a Russian missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.(Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)
Russia-Ukraine-US negotiations: UAE to host first trilateral talks on ending war

By Stephen Quillen
Published On 23 Jan 2026

  • One person was killed, and four were wounded in Russian glide bomb attacks on Komyshuvakha, in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.