LIVE: Trump to lead signing of charter for Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ in Davos
The board was initially aimed at rebuilding Gaza due to the ongoing Israeli genocide, but was later pitched as a global conflict body.
Published On 22 Jan 2026
- US President Donald Trump is set to formally announce the first charter of his so-called “Board of Peace“, a body for resolving international conflicts with a $1bn price tag for permanent membership.
- The board, which Trump will launch in what has been billed as a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of Gaza. But a draft of the charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory.