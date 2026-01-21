Live updates,

Trump live news: US president in Davos as Greenland threats spark outrage

US President Donald Trump is at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland to speak at the annual gathering of the global elite, where he says he will have ‘many meetings’ on Greenland.

US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Zurich Airport on January 21, 2026.
US allies unite against Trump's threats to take over Greenland at Davos

By Caolán Magee and Tim Hume
Published On 21 Jan 2026

  • US President Donald Trump has arrived at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland to speak at the annual gathering of the global elite where he says he’ll have “many meetings” after threatening to annex Greenland.
  • The WEF agenda has, to some extent, been overtaken by Trump’s dramatic policy moves including his recent demand that the United States take over Greenland “the easy way or the hard way”.