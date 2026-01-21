Live updatesLive updates,
Live: Israel launches strikes as Netanyahu joins Gaza ‘board of peace’
Artillery fire, gunship attack, demolitions in war-battered Gaza as PM Netanyahu accepts US ‘peace board’ position.
Published On 21 Jan 2026
- Despite a ceasefire, an Israeli helicopter gunship has opened fire on Palestinians in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, as artillery attacks hit several areas in northern and southern Gaza.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted for crimes committed during Israel’s genocidal war, has accepted a position on President Trump’s “board of peace” for Gaza.