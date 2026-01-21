Live updates,

Live: Israel launches strikes as Netanyahu joins Gaza ‘board of peace’

Artillery fire, gunship attack, demolitions in war-battered Gaza as PM Netanyahu accepts US ‘peace board’ position.

TOPSHOT - The body of three-month-old Palestinian baby Shatha Abu Jarad, who died of cold weather according to medics, is carried by her uncle at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on January 20, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 57 seconds 02:57

Gaza’s ‘yellow line’: The deadly reality for Palestinians near Israel's buffer zone

By Tim Hume, Zsombor Peter and Caolán Magee
Published On 21 Jan 2026

  • Despite a ceasefire, an Israeli helicopter gunship has opened fire on Palestinians in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, as artillery attacks hit several areas in northern and southern Gaza.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, wanted for crimes committed during Israel’s genocidal war, has accepted a position on President Trump’s “board of peace” for Gaza.