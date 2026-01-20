Live updatesLive updates,
Trump’s first year back live: US president ramps up pressure on allies
Donald Trump marks first year back in the White House by expanding presidential power and reshaping relations between the US and the world.
- The 79-year-old Republican has linked his drive to take control of Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, saying he no longer thinks “purely of Peace”, as the row over the island threatens to reignite a trade war with Europe.