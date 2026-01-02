Live updates,

LIVE: Survivors of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza brace for harsh weather in tents

Flash flooding, very cold and unsettled weather expected across Palestine, according to the Palestinian Meteorological Department.

Families living in makeshift tents with blankets hung up between them.
Palestinians, whose homes were destroyed and who are unable to return to their houses in the areas declared a “yellow zone” by the Israeli army, take shelter in the Furkan Mosque in Khan Younis, Gaza on January 1, 2026 [Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu]
By Stephen Quillen and Caolán Magee
Published On 2 Jan 2026

  • The Palestinian Meteorological Department has warned of very cold and unsettled weather across Palestine, with a risk of flash flooding in some areas, as hundreds of thousands across Gaza are trying to survive in makeshift tents with no electricity or heating.
  • It comes a day after another Palestinian child died in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, due to the extremely cold weather.