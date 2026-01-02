Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Survivors of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza brace for harsh weather in tents
Flash flooding, very cold and unsettled weather expected across Palestine, according to the Palestinian Meteorological Department.
Published On 2 Jan 2026
- The Palestinian Meteorological Department has warned of very cold and unsettled weather across Palestine, with a risk of flash flooding in some areas, as hundreds of thousands across Gaza are trying to survive in makeshift tents with no electricity or heating.
- It comes a day after another Palestinian child died in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, due to the extremely cold weather.