LIVE: Fighting breaks out in eastern Yemen along border with Saudi Arabia

The separatist Southern Transitional Council accuses Saudi Arabia of bombing its forces near the border.

Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces stand by a tank.
Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces [File: Fawaz Salman/Reuters]
By Stephen Quillen and Caolán Magee
Published On 2 Jan 2026

  • Fighting has broken out in Yemen’s Hadramout province that borders Saudi Arabia, between forces loyal to the region’s Saudi-backed governor and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).
  • The STC accused Saudi Arabia of bombing its forces near the border. But Hadramout’s governor Salem al-Khanbashi said the efforts to take back bases from the STC were meant to “peacefully and systematically” reclaim military sites in Yemen’s southern province.