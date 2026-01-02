Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Fighting breaks out in eastern Yemen along border with Saudi Arabia
The separatist Southern Transitional Council accuses Saudi Arabia of bombing its forces near the border.
Published On 2 Jan 2026
- Fighting has broken out in Yemen’s Hadramout province that borders Saudi Arabia, between forces loyal to the region’s Saudi-backed governor and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).
- The STC accused Saudi Arabia of bombing its forces near the border. But Hadramout’s governor Salem al-Khanbashi said the efforts to take back bases from the STC were meant to “peacefully and systematically” reclaim military sites in Yemen’s southern province.