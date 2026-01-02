Live updates,

LIVE: Fighting breaks out in eastern Yemen along border with Saudi Arabia

The separatist Southern Transitional Council accuses Saudi Arabia of bombing its forces near the border.

Yemen STC forces
Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces [File: Fawaz Salman/Reuters]
By Stephen Quillen and Caolán Magee
Published On 2 Jan 2026

Save

  • Fighting has broken out in Yemen’s Hadramout province that borders Saudi Arabia, between forces loyal to the region’s Saudi-backed governor and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).
  • The STC accused Saudi Arabia of bombing its forces near the border. But Hadramout’s governor Salem al-Khanbashi said the efforts to take back bases from the STC were meant to “peacefully and systematically” reclaim military sites in Yemen’s southern province.