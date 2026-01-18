Live updatesLive updates,
Syria fighting live: SDF braces for Raqqa assault as gov’t troops march on
Published On 18 Jan 2026
- Syria’s military says it has captured the strategic town of Tabqah from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during its lightning advance towards the key city of Raqqa in the north.
- Heavy clashes are reported in areas east of Deir Az Zor as the military says its forces are in full control of Deir Hafer, have captured the Jarrah airbase to the east, and are in the process of clearing mines and explosives.