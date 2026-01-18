Live updates,

Syria fighting live: SDF braces for Raqqa assault as gov’t troops march on

ALEPPO, SYRIA - JANUARY 17: Syrian government military reinforcements arrive via the international M4 highway at Al-Jarrah Military Airport ,east of Aleppo city on January 17, 2026. Syria. Syria's army moved reinforcements east of Aleppo city on January 14, a day after it told Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to withdraw from the area following deadly clashes last week. The deployment comes as Syria government seeks to extend its authority across the country, but progress has stalled on integrating the Kurds' de facto autonomous administration and forces into the central government under a deal reached in March. (Photo by Abdulmonam Eassa/Getty Images)
‘Fierce clashes’ as Syrian army advances after taking towns held by SDF

By Faisal Ali
Published On 18 Jan 2026

  • Syria’s military says it has captured the strategic town of Tabqah from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during its lightning advance towards the key city of Raqqa in the north.
  • Heavy clashes are reported in areas east of Deir Az Zor as the military says its forces are in full control of Deir Hafer, have captured the Jarrah airbase to the east, and are in the process of clearing mines and explosives.