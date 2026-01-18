Live updates,

Syria fighting live: SDF braces for Raqqa assault as gov’t troops march on

Syrian soldiers arrive via the M4 highway at Jarrah airbase east of Aleppo city
‘Fierce clashes’ as Syrian army advances after taking towns held by SDF

By Faisal Ali
Published On 18 Jan 2026

  • Syria’s military says it has captured the strategic town of Tabqah from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during its lightning advance towards the key city of Raqqa in the north.
  • Heavy clashes are reported in areas east of Deir Az Zor as the military says its forces are in full control of Deir Hafer, have captured the Jarrah airbase to the east, and are in the process of clearing mines and explosives.