Live updates,

LIVE: US seizes oil tanker in Caribbean Sea ahead of Trump, Machado meeting

US President Donald Trump to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader at the White House, their first in-person meeting since Trump directed the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 14, 2026 shows US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on March 26, 2025 and Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado in Oslo, Norway, on December 11, 2025.
Venezuela’s leadership in limbo after US abduction of Maduro

By Ali Harb and Brian Osgood
Published On 15 Jan 2026

  • Donald Trump will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado at the White House at 12:30pm (17:30 GMT), their first in-person meeting since Trump directed the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
  • United States forces in the Caribbean Sea have seized another sanctioned oil tanker that the Trump administration says has ties to Venezuela, as part of a broader US effort to take control of the South American country’s oil.