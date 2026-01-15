Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: US seizes oil tanker in Caribbean Sea ahead of Trump, Machado meeting
US President Donald Trump to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader at the White House, their first in-person meeting since Trump directed the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Published On 15 Jan 2026
- Donald Trump will meet with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado at the White House at 12:30pm (17:30 GMT), their first in-person meeting since Trump directed the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
- United States forces in the Caribbean Sea have seized another sanctioned oil tanker that the Trump administration says has ties to Venezuela, as part of a broader US effort to take control of the South American country’s oil.