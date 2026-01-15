Live updates,

Iran-US live: Tension lingers amid threats as Tehran reopens airspace

Tensions are rising in the region after the United States began to withdraw some personnel from an airbase in Qatar amid growing fears of a renewed US-Iran conflict.

iran
Video Duration 00 minutes 58 seconds 00:58

Funerals in Iran for civilians and security forces killed during protests

By Tim Hume and Caolán Magee
Published On 15 Jan 2026

Save

  • Tensions are rising in the region after the United States began to withdraw some personnel from an airbase in Qatar amid growing fears of a renewed US-Iran conflict.
  • Iran’s airspace has reopened to traffic after a temporary closure to most flights expired, with tracking data showing aircraft making their way towards Tehran.