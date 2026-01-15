Live updatesLive updates,
Iran-US live: Tension lingers amid threats as Tehran reopens airspace
Tensions are rising in the region after the United States began to withdraw some personnel from an airbase in Qatar amid growing fears of a renewed US-Iran conflict.
Published On 15 Jan 2026
- Iran’s airspace has reopened to traffic after a temporary closure to most flights expired, with tracking data showing aircraft making their way towards Tehran.