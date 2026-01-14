Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump says control of Greenland ‘vital’ amid White House talks
Donald Trump’s comments come as Danish and Greenlandic diplomats visit the White House for talks on Greenland with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Published On 14 Jan 2026
- US President Donald Trump says in a post on Truth Social that United States control of Greenland is “vital” for his planned Golden Dome air and missile defence system.
- Trump’s early post comes on a day when top Danish and Greenlandic diplomats were to visit the White House for talks on Greenland with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.