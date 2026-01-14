Live updates,

LIVE: Trump says control of Greenland ‘vital’ amid White House talks

Trump’s comments come as Danish and Greenlandic diplomats visit the White House for talks on Greenland with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

(FILES) An emergency exit sign is seen above a window overlooking on a snow landscape from the Ilisimatusarfik university on the northern outskirts of Nuuk, Greenland, on March 5, 2025.
Video Duration 03 minutes 00 seconds 03:00

Greenland greets the sun after polar night as Trump’s takeover threat looms

By Joseph Stepansky
Published On 14 Jan 2026

Save

  • President Donald Trump says in a post on Truth Social that US control of Greenland is “vital” for his planned Golden Dome air and missile defence system.
  • Trump’s early post comes on a day when top Danish and Greenlandic diplomats were to visit the White House for talks on Greenland with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.