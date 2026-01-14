Live updates,

Iran protests LIVE: Tehran says Trump encouraging political destabilisation

Iran says US seeking to ‘manufacture a pretext for military intervention’, as US President Trump warns of ‘strong action’ over protest crackdown.

A member of the Iranian police attends a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran, January 12, 2026. Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
By Lyndal Rowlands and Erin Hale
Published On 14 Jan 2026

  • Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, has ‍accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging political destabilisation in his country and inciting violence, in a letter to the UN Security Council.
  • The letter came as Trump told US media that “the endgame is to win” Iran, after earlier telling Iranians to “keep protesting” and to “take over your institutions … Help is on its way”.