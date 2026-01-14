Live updatesLive updates,
Iran protests LIVE: Tehran says Trump encouraging political destabilisation
Iran says US seeking to ‘manufacture a pretext for military intervention’, as US President Trump warns of ‘strong action’ over protest crackdown.
live
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 14 Jan 2026
- Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, has accused US President Donald Trump of encouraging political destabilisation in his country and inciting violence, in a letter to the UN Security Council.
- The letter came as Trump told US media that “the endgame is to win” Iran, after earlier telling Iranians to “keep protesting” and to “take over your institutions … Help is on its way”.