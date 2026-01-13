Live updatesLive updates,
Iran protests live: Tehran says it’s prepared for any move by Trump
Iranian FM Araghchi brushes aside threats of US military action, saying it’s prepared for any scenario.
Published On 13 Jan 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Al Jazeera: “If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it.”
- Tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators take to the streets in a show of force after weeks of deadly protests as Iran continues to be cut off from the internet for a fifth-straight day.