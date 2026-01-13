Live updates,

Iran protests live: Tehran says it’s prepared for any move by Trump

Iranian FM Araghchi brushes aside threats of US military action, saying it’s prepared for any scenario.

Tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators rallied in Tehran's Revolution Square
Iranian FM Araghchi warns Iran ready for war if US wants to ‘test’ it

By Urooba Jamal and Caolán Magee
Published On 13 Jan 2026

  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Al Jazeera: “If Washington wants to test the military option it has tested before, we are ready for it.”
  • Tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators take to the streets in a show of force after weeks of deadly protests as Iran continues to be cut off from the internet for a fifth-straight day.