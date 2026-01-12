Live updates,

Iran protests live: US rhetoric rises as Tehran announces 3-days’ mourning

President Trump says he has ‘very strong options’ for Iran with the US military studying the situation on the ground.

Mourners carry coffins during a funeral procession for members of the security forces and civilians killed in protests in Tehran
Video Duration 01 minutes 29 seconds 01:29

Iran warns US it will retaliate against any attack

By Faisal Ali and Urooba Jamal
Published On 12 Jan 2026

Save

  • Iran’s government declares three days of national mourning for the “martyrs” killed in two weeks of protests, including members of security forces.
  • President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in Iran, warning he has “very strong options” as the US military studies the situation while his administration is in contact with Iranian opposition leaders.