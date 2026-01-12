Live updatesLive updates,
Iran protests live: US rhetoric rises as Tehran announces 3-days’ mourning
President Trump says he has ‘very strong options’ for Iran with the US military studying the situation on the ground.
Published On 12 Jan 2026
- Iran’s government declares three days of national mourning for the “martyrs” killed in two weeks of protests, including members of security forces.
- President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in Iran, warning he has “very strong options” as the US military studies the situation while his administration is in contact with Iranian opposition leaders.