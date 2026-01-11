Live updatesLive updates,
Syria live: SDF fighters pull out of Aleppo after deadly battles
Dozens of people have been killed in the clashes, with more than 150,000 displaced.
Published On 11 Jan 2026
- Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) says it agreed under a ceasefire to withdraw from Aleppo after days of deadly clashes with government forces in the northern city.
- Governor Azzam al-Gharib tells Al Jazeera that Aleppo has become “empty of SDF fighters” after Syrian troops coordinated their withdrawal on buses overnight.