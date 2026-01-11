Live updates,

Syria live: SDF fighters pull out of Aleppo after deadly battles

Dozens of people have been killed in the clashes, with more than 150,000 displaced.

Syrian government forces stand guard as detained SDF soldiers are taken to detention centres in Aleppo
Fighting in Syria’s Aleppo leaves civilians trapped in endless violence

By Usaid Siddiqui and Urooba Jamal
Published On 11 Jan 2026

  • Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) says it agreed under a ceasefire to withdraw from Aleppo after days of deadly clashes with government forces in the northern city.
  • Governor Azzam al-Gharib tells Al Jazeera that Aleppo has become “empty of SDF fighters” after Syrian troops coordinated their withdrawal on buses overnight.