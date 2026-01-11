Live updatesLive updates,
Iran protests live: Tehran says it will hit back at US, Israel if attacked
Iranian president calls for unity as protests triggered by an economic crisis escalate into the worst unrest in years.
Published On 11 Jan 2026
- Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for unity and pledged to overhaul the sanctions-hit country’s struggling economy as nationwide protests triggered by the economic crisis persist.
- The semiofficial Tasnim news agency is reporting at least 109 security personnel have been killed since the demonstrations began more than two weeks ago. Opposition activists say the death toll is higher and it includes dozens of protesters.