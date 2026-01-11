Live updates,

Iran protests live: Tehran says it will hit back at US, Israel if attacked

Iranian president calls for unity as protests triggered by an economic crisis escalate into the worst unrest in years.

Protesters gather as vehicles burn, amid evolving anti-government unrest, in Tehran, Iran, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video released on January 9, 2026. [File: Social Media/via Reuters]
Video Duration 04 minutes 36 seconds 04:36

Iran warns US of retaliatory strikes amid growing antigovernment protests

By Nils Adler
Published On 11 Jan 2026

Save

  • Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for unity and pledged to overhaul the sanctions-hit country’s struggling economy as nationwide protests triggered by the economic crisis persist.
  • The semiofficial Tasnim news agency is reporting at least 109 security personnel have been killed since the demonstrations began more than two weeks ago. Opposition activists say the death toll is higher and it includes dozens of protesters.