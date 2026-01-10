Live updatesLive updates,
Syria live: Fighting resumes in Aleppo after ceasefire collapses
Published On 10 Jan 2026
- The Syrian army is locked in intense fighting in Aleppo after Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters refused to withdraw under a ceasefire.
- At least 162,000 people have fled fighting in the city’s Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods, Aleppo’s emergency chief Mohammed al-Rajab told Al Jazeera.