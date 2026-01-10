Live updates,

Syria live: Fighting resumes in Aleppo after ceasefire collapses

The Syrian army is locked in intense fighting in Aleppo after SDF fighters refused to withdraw under a ceasefire.

Residents of Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud area evacuate their neighbourhood.
UN 'gravely alarmed' by fighting in Aleppo, urges protection of civilians

By Usaid Siddiqui and Virginia Pietromarchi
Published On 10 Jan 2026

  • At least 162,000 people have fled fighting in the city’s Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhoods, Aleppo’s emergency chief Mohammed al-Rajab told Al Jazeera.