LIVE: Israel’s ban on 37 aid groups kicks in, Gaza starts 2026 with despair
Severe weather warning is issued by the Palestinian Meteorological Department, with heavy rain and hail expected across Palestine.
Published On 1 Jan 2026
- Israel’s decision to revoke the licences of 37 international NGOs, including Doctors Without Borders, known by its French initials MSF, has come into effect as the Israeli government pushes to demonise organisations that assist Palestinians, among them United Nations agencies, with unproven accusations of links to Hamas.
- People in Gaza have started 2026 not with hope or certainty, but with despair as they face more Israeli restrictions amid a humanitarian catastrophe, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud reports from Gaza City.