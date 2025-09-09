Live updates,

Nepal Gen Z protests live: Nepali Congress office, leaders’ homes on fire

Protesters set fire to homes of some top political leaders, a day after security forces killed 19 people.

Flames outside Nepali Congress party office
By Edna Mohamed

Published On 9 Sep 2025
  • Defying curfew, protesters have stormed the office of Nepal’s largest party, Nepali Congress, and residences of several prominent politicians, a day after 19 people were killed in antigovernment protests.
  • Late on Monday night, the government lifted a ban on social media, which had led to what the organisers call a Gen Z protest in the capital, Kathmandu, and other cities.