Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza City as Netanyahu tells residents to ‘leave now’
Israeli forces bomb more high-rise buildings in Gaza City as Netanyahu warns that this is the opening of the main operation to seize it.
Published On 9 Sep 2025
- Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened what he’s calling an intense ground operation in Gaza City, warning Palestinians in the northern urban centre to leave.
- Hamas has condemned Netanyahu’s threats and denounced the ongoing destruction of Gaza City’s high-rises, including the as-Salam tower, as “one of the most heinous images of sadism and criminality”.