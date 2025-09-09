Live updates,

LIVE: Israel pounds Gaza City as Netanyahu tells residents to ‘leave now’

Israeli forces bomb more high-rise buildings in Gaza City as Netanyahu warns that this is the opening of the main operation to seize it.

Palestinian youths inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a tent, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025.
Video Duration 01 minutes 01 seconds 01:01

Israel flattens another high-rise in Gaza City, forcing mass displacement of residents

By Tim Hume and Maziar Motamedi

Published On 9 Sep 2025
  • Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened what he’s calling an intense ground operation in Gaza City, warning Palestinians in the northern urban centre to leave.
  • Hamas has condemned Netanyahu’s threats and denounced the ongoing destruction of Gaza City’s high-rises, including the as-Salam tower, as “one of the most heinous images of sadism and criminality”.