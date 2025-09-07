Live updates,

LIVE: Israel bombs school, tents and homes in Gaza City, killing 17

Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza City continues as its troops continue a large-scale offensive to seize the biggest urban centre in the Strip.

A girl searches for salvage at the mound of rubble at the site of the collapsed Sussi Tower, which was destroyed earlier by Israeli bombardment, in Gaza City on September 6, 2025.
Israel strikes Gaza city high-rise: Residential block flattened in densely populated area

By Tim Hume and Edna Mohamed

Published On 7 Sep 2025
  • Israeli forces continue to bombard Gaza City, killing at least 17 people in overnight strikes on a school, tents and a home.
  • Families and supporters of Israeli captives take to the streets, demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign a deal to secure the release of their loved ones.