LIVE: Israel bombs school, tents and homes in Gaza City, killing 17
Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza City continues as its troops continue a large-scale offensive to seize the biggest urban centre in the Strip.
Published On 7 Sep 2025
- Israeli forces continue to bombard Gaza City, killing at least 17 people in overnight strikes on a school, tents and a home.
- Families and supporters of Israeli captives take to the streets, demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign a deal to secure the release of their loved ones.