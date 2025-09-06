Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills more than 50 people as Gaza City endures deadly night
Israeli forces subjected the major urban centre in northern Gaza to another night of deadly bombing raids.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Israeli forces killed more than 50 Palestinians, including at least seven children, across Gaza on Friday during attacks on besieged Gaza City.
- Israel’s assault on the northern urban centre continued into the early hours of Saturday, with deadly strikes reported on Palestinian homes.