LIVE: Israel kills 18 overnight as intense strikes flatten Gaza City
Israel’s army continued its assault overnight on Gaza City, killing at least 18 people, including seven children.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 5 Sep 2025
- The Israeli military carried out intensified attacks across Gaza on Thursday, killing at least 75 Palestinians in 24 hours, including 44 people in Gaza City alone.
- Israel’s assault on northern Gaza’s main urban centre has continued with a series of overnight attacks, killing at least 18 people, including seven children.