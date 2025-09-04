Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Hamas says ready for truce deal as Israel pounds Gaza City overnight
The Israeli military has continued its intense assault on northern Gaza City with a series of deadly overnight attacks.
Published On 4 Sep 2025
- At least 73 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza on Wednesday, including at least 43 people in Gaza City alone, as Israel continued its assault on the enclave’s main urban centre, hospital sources told Al Jazeera.
- Hamas said it has agreed to the formation of an independent national administration to run Gaza and is ready for a comprehensive truce deal, which will see all Israeli captives released.