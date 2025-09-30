Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Trump, Hegseth to meet top US military officers at Quantico
Hundreds of military leaders have been summoned from all over the world to a Virginia base with little notice.
Published On 30 Sep 2025
- United States President Donald Trump is due to address a rare gathering of senior military leaders at Quantico, a Marine Corps base near Washington, DC.
- Hundreds of generals and admirals, senior commanders of the one-star rank or higher, and their top advisers have been summoned from all over the world by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth with little notice.