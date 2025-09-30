Live updates,

LIVE: Trump, Hegseth to meet top US military officers at Quantico

Hundreds of military leaders have been summoned from all over the world to a Virginia base with little notice.

US President Donald Trump salutes while U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and first lady Melania Trump applaud during the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday parade, on the same day of President Donald Trump 79th birthday, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 14, 2025
Protests in US over deployment of national guard troops

By Joseph Stepansky

Published On 30 Sep 2025

  • United States President Donald Trump is due to address a rare gathering of senior military leaders at Quantico, a Marine Corps base near Washington, DC.
  • Hundreds of generals and admirals, senior commanders of the one-star rank or higher, and their top advisers have been summoned from all over the world by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth with little notice.