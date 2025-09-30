Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills 39 in Gaza as Hamas reviews Trump’s proposal to end war
Palestinians in Gaza said the Trump proposal raises questions around implementation as Israeli attacks continued on Monday.
Published On 30 Sep 2025
- Diplomatic sources have told Al Jazeera that Hamas’s negotiating team is studying US President Trump’s 20-point plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to the plan in a news briefing with Trump at the White House, as Israeli forces continued to escalate attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 39 people on Monday.