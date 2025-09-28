Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks follow displaced Gaza people, 24 killed since dawn
Israeli forces are destroying infrastructure and neighbourhoods, restricting access for medical teams, according to our colleagues on the ground.
- At least 24 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including at least 10 displaced Palestinians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces are also destroying “infrastructure, residential houses, buildings, neighbourhoods, which is making it difficult for medical teams to reach injured people and those trapped under the rubble”, according to our team on the ground.