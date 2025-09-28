Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israeli attacks follow displaced Gaza people, 8 killed in Nuseirat
Israeli forces are destroying infrastructure and entire neighbourhoods, restricting access for medical teams, according to our colleagues on the ground.
Published On 28 Sep 2025
- At least eight displaced Palestinians have been killed in overnight Israeli attacks on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces are also completely destroying “infrastructure, residential houses, buildings, neighbourhoods, which is making it difficult for medical teams to reach injured people and those trapped under the rubble”, according to our team on the ground.