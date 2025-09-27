Live updates,

LIVE: Israel launches series of early attacks on Palestinians in Gaza

Family home hit in war-battered Gaza City, with children among the dead and wounded as Israeli bombardment continues.

Palestinian children emerge from the scene of an Israeli attack on a home.
‘Beyond humanity’: Israeli strike devastates Gaza City neighbourhood

By Virginia Pietromarchi and Tim Hume

Published On 27 Sep 2025

  • At least 25 Palestinians are killed in a series of Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip in the morning hours, including a deadly strike on a family home in central Nuseirat refugee camp.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a defiant speech at the UN General Assembly, attempting to justify his country’s genocide in Gaza while pledging to “finish the job”.