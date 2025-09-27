Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel launches series of early attacks on Palestinians in Gaza
Family home hit in war-battered Gaza City, with children among the dead and wounded as Israeli bombardment continues.
Published On 27 Sep 2025
- At least 25 Palestinians are killed in a series of Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip in the morning hours, including a deadly strike on a family home in central Nuseirat refugee camp.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a defiant speech at the UN General Assembly, attempting to justify his country’s genocide in Gaza while pledging to “finish the job”.