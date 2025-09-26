Live updatesLive updates,
UN General Assembly 2025 live: Netanyahu, Sharif, Li to speak
Friday’s roster of speakers includes leaders from Israel, Pakistan, China, Ireland and Greece.
Published On 26 Sep 2025
- The fourth day of speeches at the United Nations General Debate is set to begin at 9am in New York City (13:00 GMT).
- Following speeches by dozens of world leaders criticising Israel and calling for the end of its war on Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes, is set to address the General Assembly.