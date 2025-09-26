Live updates,

UN General Assembly 2025 live: Netanyahu, Sharif, Li to speak

Friday’s roster of speakers includes leaders from Israel, Pakistan, China, Ireland and Greece.

Members of the Jewish community participate in a demonstration for Gaza.
Video Duration 02 minutes 24 seconds 02:24

Netanyahu at the UN: Israeli prime minister arrives under diplomatic fire

By Joseph Stepansky

Published On 26 Sep 2025

  • The fourth day of speeches at the United Nations General Debate is set to begin at 9am in New York City (13:00 GMT).
  • Following speeches by dozens of world leaders criticising Israel and calling for the end of its war on Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him for alleged war crimes, is set to address the General Assembly.