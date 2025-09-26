Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills at least 27 Palestinians as Gaza attacks resume
At least 27 people killed and others wounded, including children, in the latest Israeli attacks on besieged Gaza.
- Israel’s bloody onslaught on the Gaza Strip continues with 27 Palestinians killed and others wounded as rescue teams comb through the debris attempting to save those buried.
- US President Donald Trump says he won’t allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank, rejecting calls from far-right politicians in Israel to seize the Palestinian territory.