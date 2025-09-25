Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel bombs family home in Gaza with children among 11 killed
Attacks continue in early hours, with Israel’s army targeting central and southern Gaza as global condemnation rises over the increasingly bloody war.
Published On 25 Sep 2025
- At least 15 Palestinians have been killed since dawn in Israeli military strikes on central and southern Gaza, including children among 11 dead in az-Zawayda after their family home was destroyed.
- Spain and Italy are deploying navy vessels after activists in a flotilla seeking to break Israel’s sea blockade of Gaza said some boats were attacked by drones south of Greece.