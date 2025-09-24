Live updatesLive updates,
UN General Assembly 2025 live: Zelenskyy, Pezeshkian, al-Sharaa to address
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, Argentina’s Javier Milei and Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa among the main speakers on second day.
Published On 24 Sep 2025
- The second day of the United Nations General Assembly‘s annual General Debate is set to begin at 9am local time in New York (13:00 GMT).
- Wednesday’s slate of speakers includes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, Argentina’s Javier Milei and Syria’s interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.