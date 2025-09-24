Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel kills dozens of Palestinians in attacks on war-devastated Gaza
Death toll surges in early Israeli strikes on Palestinians with the heaviest carnage in besieged Gaza City as the widely criticised attack to capture the main urban centre continues.
Published On 24 Sep 2025
- Israeli bombardment kills more than 30 people in war-battered Gaza, with the United Nations saying the military is “inflicting terror on the Palestinian population of Gaza City and forcing tens of thousands to flee”.
- The Global Sumud Flotilla reports explosions and communications jamming as drones hover overhead after Israel promised to “take the necessary measures” to stop it from breaking the sea siege of Gaza.