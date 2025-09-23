Live updatesLive updates,
UN General Assembly 2025 live: Trump, Erdogan, Qatari emir to give address
First day of high-level meeting to kick off with speeches from world leaders, including from Brazil, US, Turkiye, Qatar and France.
Published On 23 Sep 2025
- World leaders gather in New York City to attend the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, where Israel’s war on Gaza and Russia’s war on Ukraine are expected to dominate discussions.
- United States President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the leaders taking the podium today.