Live updates,

UN General Assembly 2025 live: Trump, Erdogan, Qatari emir to give address

First day of high-level meeting to kick off with speeches from world leaders, including from Brazil, US, Turkiye, Qatar and France.

Annalena Baerbock (displayed on monitors), president of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, speaks during a United Nations summit.
Video Duration 01 minutes 42 seconds 01:42

France recognises Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

By Abby Seiff

Published On 23 Sep 2025

Save