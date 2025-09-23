Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel intensifies Gaza attacks, Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders
At least 17 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since dawn, including 15 in Gaza City, according to medical sources.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- Huge plumes of smoke have been seen rising from Gaza City as deadly Israeli air attacks intensify and ground forces advance, killing 15 in the city and two others elsewhere, according to our team on the ground.
- US President Donald Trump is due to hold a multilateral meeting with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkiye, Indonesia and Pakistan, according to the White House. US media outlet Axios reported that Trump will present the group with a proposal for peace and post-war governance in Gaza.