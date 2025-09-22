Live updatesLive updates,
LIVE: Israel keeps pummeling Gaza as support grows for Palestinian state
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
Published On 22 Sep 2025
- “Desperate scenes” are unfolding along Gaza’s coastal road as forcibly displaced families flee Gaza City to the south of the enclave where they are unlikely to find safety or any humanitarian infrastructure, according to Al Jazeera’s team on the ground in central Gaza.
- France and Saudi Arabia are due to convene dozens of world leaders to rally support for a two-state solution, with several of them expected to formally recognise a Palestinian state – a move that could draw harsh Israeli and US responses.