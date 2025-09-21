Live updates,

LIVE: Israel kills 14 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn

Displaced Gaza City residents recount being chased by Israeli quadcopters after being forced to flee their shelters.

Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp area in the central Gaza Strip on September 20, 2025, as Israel presses its ground offensive to capture Gaza City.
Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards on a road in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on September 20, 2025, as Israel presses its ground offensive to capture Gaza City [Eyad Baba/AFP]

By Virginia Pietromarchi and Tim Hume

Published On 21 Sep 2025

  • At least 14 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since dawn, including nine in Gaza City, medical sources told Al Jazeera.
  • The deaths come a day after Israeli forces killed 91 Palestinians in Gaza in a day, according to medics, including family members of a prominent doctor and four people on board a truck fleeing northern Gaza City.